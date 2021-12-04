Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

55-year-old Delena Hopper was last seen on Thursday.
55-year-old Delena Hopper was last seen on Thursday.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert was issued for 55-year-old Delena Hopper who has been missing since Thursday.

Hopper was last seen near Vandre Avenue and Yvette Court in the Highview neighborhood around 5 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

She is described as a white woman, approximately five foot two in height and weighs around 150 pounds.

Officers said Hopper drives a dark blue 2001 Ford Windstar van with a Kentucky license tag - 047-DGZ.

Hopper suffers from a traumatic brain injury and may not be able to provide basic information like where she lives or who she is, officers said.

LMPD asks for anyone with information to call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
2 injured in Ormsby Lane head-on crash

Latest News

Clinics hosted to get JCPS students vaccinated
Thousands of Jefferson County students nearly fully vaccinated
More than 50 children in the U.S. have died from MISC, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 complications in children on the rise
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
557 people were injured by gunfire this year
Louisville breaks homicide record for second year in a row