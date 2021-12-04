Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert was issued for 55-year-old Delena Hopper who has been missing since Thursday.

Hopper was last seen near Vandre Avenue and Yvette Court in the Highview neighborhood around 5 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

She is described as a white woman, approximately five foot two in height and weighs around 150 pounds.

Officers said Hopper drives a dark blue 2001 Ford Windstar van with a Kentucky license tag - 047-DGZ.

Hopper suffers from a traumatic brain injury and may not be able to provide basic information like where she lives or who she is, officers said.

LMPD asks for anyone with information to call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

