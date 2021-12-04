Support Local Businesses
Driver arrested after truck smashes into Amish buggy

Girl was airlifted to hospital
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man from Akron, Indiana is facing charges after police said he hit an Amish buggy with his pickup truck and drove away.

Police said Kevin Swihart’s truck hit an Amish buggy along the 9600 block of State Road 19 in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon. The force of the impact was so great, the buggy was left in pieces. A girl was airlifted from the scene and rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. The condition of the horse was not immediately available.

Witnesses told police that Swihart drove away after the crash. A short time later, other witnesses reported seeing a pickup truck matching Swihart’s driving erratically. Police moved in and arrested Swihart near Athens in Fulton County.

Swihart is facing pending charges of leaving the scene and operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.

A pickup truck smashed into an Amish buggy Friday afternoon in Kosciusko County.
A pickup truck smashed into an Amish buggy Friday afternoon in Kosciusko County.(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)

