Family of Louisville nightclub shooting victim files lawsuit against club’s owner

Kasmira Nash was shot and killed while working at a nightclub on Derby Eve 2021. Ronnie...
Kasmira Nash was shot and killed while working at a nightclub on Derby Eve 2021. Ronnie O'Bannon is charged with her death.(Source: Family photo)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a bartender who was killed at Vibes Nightclub and Ultra Lounge has filed a lawsuit against the club’s owner, Allen Evans III.

The lawsuit claims Evans and club staff were negligent and could have prevented Kasmira Nash’s death.

Nash was shot and killed on Derby Eve 2021 at an event with Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow. Harlow’s DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The lawsuit claims Evans hired security for the event, but certain individuals were able to bypass security. They say O’Bannon was one of those people and entered the nightclub with a gun.

The suit also says Evans and nightclub employees didn’t remove O’Bannon or Nash after a verbal and physical altercation, eventually ending in the fatal shooting. It says Nash’s death was the result of the club’s negligence.

Her family claimed several damages in the lawsuit, including loss of labor, funeral expenses, and loss of financial support from the mother of two. The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial as well as financial compensation for attorney’s fees, funeral expenses, and additional relief.

O’Bannon is currently on home incarceration. His lawyers argued in court in May that the shooting was done in self-defense. His pretrial hearing has been delayed multiple times, and is now set for later this month.

