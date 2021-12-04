FORECAST: Calm night, active Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry tonight

Warm Sunday afternoon with spotty showers

Rain, wind, and thunder likely Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a calm night ahead with mainly clear skies and temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

After a dry Sunday morning, a warm front will bring showers for some in the afternoon. Temperatures will jump into the 60s by the late afternoon period with winds increasing.

Expect a rainy Sunday night with the possibility of a few thunderstorms and gusty winds overnight as a cold front approaches. Temperatures stay warm through 4am.

The rain will be moving out around sunrise early Monday morning for a drier, sunnier and colder day with temperatures in the 40s.

Another system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a brief snow or wintry mix chance transitioning to all rain during the day on Wednesday.

Any remaining precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday will be falling as a wintry mix or light snow; however, the warm ground will limit impacts and accumulation with this system.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.