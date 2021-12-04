Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Quiet today, active Sunday Night

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry today with highs in the 50s
  • Spotty showers develop Sunday/daytime
  • Rain, wind, and thunder likely by Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds the more south one travels. Highs generally in the 50s. Chilly tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

A warm front Sunday will spark spotty showers during the day. Temperatures will jump into the 60s by the late afternoon period with the wind increasing as well.

Fairly wild Sunday night into early Monday expected. A period of t-storms is likely along with some very strong wind gusts that are forecast to reach up to 35 mph at this time, but could go higher.

Stay warm through 4:00 a.m.

A complex system will move in pieces over the area Tuesday Night through Thursday. Most of the precipitation will be light but even light amounts of sleet/freezing rain and some snow, can cause a few slick spots. We’ll watch it. Mainly rain for southern areas.

Stay tuned for updates on this setup.

