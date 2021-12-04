FORECAST: Quiet today, quite active Sunday Night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry today with highs in the 50s

Spotty showers develop Sunday/daytime

Rain, wind, and thunder likely by Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds the more south one travels. Highs generally in the 50s. Chilly tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

A warm front Sunday will spark spotty showers during the day. Temperatures will jump into the 60s by the late afternoon period with the wind increasing as well. Fairly wild Sunday Night into early Monday expected. A period of t-storms is likely along with some very strong wind gusts that are forecast to reach up to 35 mph at this time, but could go higher. Stay warm through 4am.

A complex system will move in pieces over the area Tuesday Night through Thursday. Most of the precipitation will be light but even light amounts of sleet/freezing rain and some snow, can cause a few slick spots. We’ll watch it. Mainly rain for southern areas.

Stay tuned for updates on this setup.

