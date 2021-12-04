Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections(WCAX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Assistant Director of LMDC Steve Durham confirmed a 48-year-old woman died while in custody on Saturday. This marks the third LMDC inmate death this week.

The name of the victim and cause of death has not been released. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
2 injured in Ormsby Lane head-on crash

Latest News

Clinics hosted to get JCPS students vaccinated
Thousands of Jefferson County students nearly fully vaccinated
55-year-old Delena Hopper was last seen on Thursday.
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
More than 50 children in the U.S. have died from MISC, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 complications in children on the rise
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe