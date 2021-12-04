LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Assistant Director of LMDC Steve Durham confirmed a 48-year-old woman died while in custody on Saturday. This marks the third LMDC inmate death this week.

The name of the victim and cause of death has not been released. The story will be updated.

