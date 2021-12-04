Louisville breaks homicide record for second year in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gun violence in Louisville continued continues to raise concern after the city surpassed its annual homicide record in November for the second year in a row.

Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist and director of the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization released the monthly homicide numbers for the city of Louisville.

Last month, 11 homicides were confirmed, marking November as the 22nd straight month of double digit homicides.

There have been a total of 175 murders in Louisville during 2021, breaking last year’s set record of 173.

“So many youths are being shot and killed, and the violence continued through the Thanksgiving holiday week,” 2X said.

An additional 557 people were injured by gunfire this year, 47 of those were reported during November.

“There is so much suffering because of this senseless gun violence,” 2X said. “The secondary trauma impacting families and kids is real. Behind these awful numbers are hundreds of innocent kids and families whose lives will never be the same.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

