Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Reno police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Sagan Elias
Sagan Elias(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department and Washoe County School District Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old student.

Sagan Elias left Swope Middle School in southwest Reno at about 11 a.m. after a disagreement with a teacher, police said. She walked away and did not appear to be distressed.

Police described her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 60 pounds with long, light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with SWOPE in blue letters across the front, and dark-colored pants and carried a jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
2 injured in Ormsby Lane head-on crash

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Kasmira Nash was shot and killed while working at a nightclub on Derby Eve 2021. Ronnie...
Family of Louisville nightclub shooting victim files lawsuit against club’s owner
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Baffert’s lawyers: Medina Spirit failed Derby drug test with ointment, not injection, test shows
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop