Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near Commerce Drive Friday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Responding officers found a person who had crashed their truck with a gunshot wound.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near Commerce Drive Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Responding officers found a person who had crashed their truck with a gunshot wound.

They were rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment and are in critical condition, Mitchell said.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

According to a UPS spokesperson, an employee leaving their shift saw the pickup truck crash into a ditch and stopped to help. They found the victim unresponsive and called 911.

LMPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and shooting. No potential suspect information was provided.

This story will be updated.

