SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Windy Sunday Afternoon and night with periods of t-storms and warm weather. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest updates on that setup.
SNOW BOARD
Tuesday Night-Thursday AM Light mix into Wed AM, Chilly rain Wed Daytime, back to light snow Wed Night/Thursday
Next Weekend Rain to some snow, lots of wind
The video update has the latest!
BOTS!
