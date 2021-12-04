Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Windy Sunday Afternoon and night with periods of t-storms and warm weather. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest updates on that setup.

SNOW BOARD

Tuesday Night-Thursday AM Light mix into Wed AM, Chilly rain Wed Daytime, back to light snow Wed Night/Thursday

Next Weekend Rain to some snow, lots of wind

The video update has the latest!

