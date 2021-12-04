Thousands of Jefferson County students nearly fully vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Thousands of Jefferson County Public School students are now nearly fully vaccinated, thanks to the largest vaccine clinic hosted for the age group in the region.

Parents said the 24 clinic sites made it easy to get their children vaccinated and that the shots are making a positive impact on their home life.

“As soon as the vaccines were available through JCPS we signed up right away, there were no questions no debate,” JCPS parent Amy Whitehead said.

Feeling a rush, Whitehead said she had intended to get her son and daughter protected against COVID-19.

“It’s not a rule that you get to have birthday parties, but that’s a big part of childhood and having that memory,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said her son Edwin, who is in kindergarten, hadn’t had a birthday party in two years because of the pandemic.

After his first shot a little more than three weeks ago, she felt comfortable hosting a small outdoor gathering. Now that her son will soon be fully vaccinated, she’s looking forward to allowing her kids to socialize more.

“That social experience is so important for kid, so I’m glad they get to do it and I think it can be a little bit more normal once kids get vaccinated,” Whitehead said.

It’s for that reason, JCPS is hosting the largest five to 11-year-old vaccine clinic in the region.

Three weeks ago, more than 3,000 students got their first dose of Pfizer and now this weekend they return for the second dose.

“We’ve got to continue to protect our students, their families, our staff. We still have a lot of work to do in this area,” JCPS Manger of District Health Dr. Eva Stone said.

The district added at this point there are no concrete plans to host another large-scale event like this – but it could be an option in the future.

