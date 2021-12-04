Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop identified

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
By Shellie Sylvestri and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag identified 45-year-old Bennett Mercer as the man who was found shot after crashing his pickup truck on the 2700 block of Outer Loop Road near Air commerce Drive on Friday.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Responding officers found Mercer with a gunshot wound.

Mercer was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment where he later died, Haag said.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

According to a UPS spokesperson, an employee leaving their shift saw the pickup truck crash into a ditch and stopped to help. They found Mercer unresponsive and called 911.

LMPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and shooting. No potential suspect information was provided.

