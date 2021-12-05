Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown

Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the Triple Crown Pavilion early Sunday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the Triple Crown Pavilion early Sunday morning.

Around 12:59 a.m., Jeffersontown PD were called to a private event at the Triple Crown Pavilion on Plantside Drive on a person who had been shot, according to Sgt. Chris Morris.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle with two victims inside, an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head and a second unidentified victim who had been grazed by a bullet.

The man was sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries was not provided.

The second victim was sent to Norton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said no suspects have been apprehended, and the incident is under investigation by the Jeffersontown Criminal Investigation Unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0503.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified
Chromebooks in their storage unit
Thousands of JCPS Chromebooks missing

Latest News

Officers were called to a shooting reported in the 1600 block of Moore Court around 2:15 a.m.,...
2 people hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Algonquin
Justice Hall (left) and Ahmir Hicks (right) were arrested after police said they tried to kill...
2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
55-year-old Delena Hopper was last seen on Thursday.
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman