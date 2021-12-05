2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the Triple Crown Pavilion early Sunday morning.

Around 12:59 a.m., Jeffersontown PD were called to a private event at the Triple Crown Pavilion on Plantside Drive on a person who had been shot, according to Sgt. Chris Morris.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle with two victims inside, an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head and a second unidentified victim who had been grazed by a bullet.

The man was sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries was not provided.

The second victim was sent to Norton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said no suspects have been apprehended, and the incident is under investigation by the Jeffersontown Criminal Investigation Unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0503.

