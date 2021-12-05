2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been charged with attempted murder after police said they tried to kill Dollar General employees over a non-working gift card.

Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. On Thursday, Ahmir Hicks, 24, was arrested as a second suspect.

According to an arrest report, Hall and Hicks went to the Dollar General store at West Oak Street on Nov. 28. Police said Hall was upset about an Uber gift card he had bought and did not work.

One of the employees told Hall he needed a receipt, but Hall said he had already thrown it away. According to police, Hall got upset and said “I got something for you.”

The two men left the store and went to Hall’s house to retrieve two 9mm handguns.

Within six minutes, Hall and Hicks returned and fired around 16 shots at two female employees at the front of the store, police said.

On Wednesday, Hall was taken into custody and admitted to officers that he had threatened the victims, left to retrieve weapons and fired shots at employees.

Hall admitted he was targeting the victims directly and fired 13 times at them, intending to kill them.

Police obtained surveillance video from the store that showed both suspects firing rounds at the victims, with the victims running and ducking for cover.

One victim was injured after ducking behind a concrete pillar and being hit by glass broken by gun fire.

Officers said the shots caused damage to the inside of the store, but none of the rounds directly hit the two victims.

Police arrested Hicks on a warrant on Thursday after locating him outside of his house.

Hall and Hicks have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Hicks also faces an additional charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

