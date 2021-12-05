2 people hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early-morning shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has sent two people to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Officers were called to a shooting reported in the 1600 block of Moore Court around 2:15 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A man and a woman were found at the location who had been shot. They were both sent to the hospital and are expected to survive, LMPD said.

There are no suspects. Investigation is ongoing by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

