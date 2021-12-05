Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CDC studies show more children diagnosed with autism as early detection improves

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in 59 children has autism....
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in 59 children has autism. (Source: NBC file video)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - New CDC studies show early detection of autism in children has improved.

According to new research, more U.S. children are being diagnosed with autism and at younger ages.

In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, the CDC found that among 8-year-olds, one in 44 had been diagnosed with autism.

That rate compares with one in 54 identified with autism in 2016.

Experts said early intervention can lead to better developmental outcomes. Children with intellectual disabilities were more likely to be diagnosed earlier.

Researchers said that signals a need for using other indicators to spot autism in younger kids. California has been especially successful at training pediatricians to notice signs of autism in kids under four.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified

Latest News

More than 50 children in the U.S. have died from MISC, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 complications in children on the rise
Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities,...
CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot
The CDC now recommends all adults receive a booster shot.
CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot
They're hopeful there won't be a surge of new cases.
Doctor explains early data, risks of omicron variant