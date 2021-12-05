Support Local Businesses
Christmas parade, tree lighting return to Frankfort

The state tree lit outside of the Capitol building in Frankfort Saturday night.
The state tree lit outside of the Capitol building in Frankfort Saturday night.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Something even more important than the lights, floats and music to those celebrating in Frankfort Saturday night, is that they’re able to ring in the holiday season together this year.

“Mine’s been up since before Thanksgiving. The 1st of November I start working on mine because I always try to be early,” said parade goer, Stacy Bigby.

Stacy Bigby may have have had the city of Frankfort beat on their Christmas decorations by a month.

“I enjoy it and like it to be up for as long as I can leave it up.”

But she and her family are just happy to be celebrating with the community any way they can.

“I was looking forward to this year because we haven’t been able to do anything for two years.”

“It’s really cool seeing the kids out here and we’ve got good weather, so we’re excited.”

Last year, the city was only able to put on a drive-thru parade that hosted a few thousand people from afar. This year, the city was able to host their usual celebration.

“I just want to say how special it is to have a proper Christmas parade again,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson.

That also included everyone coming together in front of the Capitol building for the Christmas Tree lighting with Governor Andy Beshear, and Santa of course.

Some starting new traditions.

“I’m really excited. I just moved here from Florida so this is my first Christmas back in seven years.”

Others leaving with a re-energized spirit for the holidays.

“It gets you in the spirit. I don’t have my Christmas tree up, but I’m going to go home and get it up tomorrow.”

If you couldn’t make it out for the parade, don’t worry the Christmas tree and lights will be up throughout the holiday season.

After the parade, Governor Beshear thanked families for helping bring back the tradition and being there to celebrate Kentucky’s font-line heroes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

