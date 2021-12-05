City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Corbin leaders are preparing for a yearly tradition.

It is one of the many “foody” weeks the city hosts.

“Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week” gives local restaurants a chance to prepare a $6.00 chicken dish.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said it plays a part in their main goal of shopping and eating local.

”It’s a great opportunity for families to get together,” Monhollen said. “Friends to get together in comradery and fellowship to enjoy the taste of Corbin. Something a little different and to celebrate one of our “foody” weeks,” she added.

The list of participating restaurants will be out in the coming weeks.

It all kicks off January 17th.

