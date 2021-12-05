Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”

City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”
City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Corbin leaders are preparing for a yearly tradition.

It is one of the many “foody” weeks the city hosts.

“Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week” gives local restaurants a chance to prepare a $6.00 chicken dish.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said it plays a part in their main goal of shopping and eating local.

”It’s a great opportunity for families to get together,” Monhollen said. “Friends to get together in comradery and fellowship to enjoy the taste of Corbin. Something a little different and to celebrate one of our “foody” weeks,” she added.

The list of participating restaurants will be out in the coming weeks.

It all kicks off January 17th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown

Latest News

LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
LMDC, FOP officials give differing responses to string of inmate deaths
Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location
The Associated Press
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
Lexington's Fraternal Order of Firefighters held their Chili Cook-Off and Chuck Williams Auction.
Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters holds chili cookoff, auction for holiday toy drive