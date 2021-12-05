Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cloudy, windy, warm before evening showers, thunderstorms

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60s today
  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers this afternoon; thunderstorms overnight
  • SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds are possible with tonight’s thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday begins with cloudy skies before spotty showers move into the region during the afternoon. Today will be windy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. The southerly wind will push highs into the 60s later today.

A cold front pushes showers and thunderstorms through the area tonight as the wind remains strong; some thunderstorms could be on the strong side. Temperatures drop quickly into the 40s early tomorrow morning behind the cold front.

Rain moves out early Monday morning as the cold front continues to push east. Clouds gradually decrease behind the morning rain. The warmest temperatures tomorrow will be in the pre-dawn hours. By the afternoon, temperatures sit in the 30s and low 40s.

Monday night looks quite cold, with lows in the 20s beneath partly cloudy skies.

Another system brings the potential for rain and snow late Tuesday into Wednesday; for now, impacts look minimal. More rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

