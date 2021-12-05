Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Severe storms possible overnight

By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Evening Rain
  • Severe thunderstorm potential overnight
  • Main threat: Damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms are expected tonight as a cold front moves through the area bringing strong wind and heavy downpours.

We will be under a risk of severe weather after midnight for the potential for damaging winds. Temperatures remain warm until sunrise.

Rain moves out early Monday morning. Clouds clear during the afternoon for a sunny and chilly day. The warmest temperatures for Monday will be in the pre-dawn hours.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. Temperatures continue to drop Monday night into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks quiet and chilly as clouds increase throughout the day. Our next system arrives Tuesday night with the potential for wintry weather.

We may see a light snow shower or wintry mix Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The warm ground will limit impacts and accumulation with this system.

A warming trend for the late week will bring temperatures back to the 60s by next weekend accompanied by more rain.

