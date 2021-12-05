Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

The IU Bench Leads Hoosiers to Victory in Big Ten Opener

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP Images)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana’s starters came out flat, but thanks to 13 points by Tamar Bates off the bench, the Hoosiers knocked off Nebraska to open Big Ten play 68-55 in Bloomington. “We missed some good shots. We had good looks early, but they built a 10 point lead at one time, so I had to change it up. Went to the bench, and our bench was fantastic,’ said Indiana head coach, Mike Woodson.

The Cornhuskers came out blazing. Keisei Tominaga’s jumper concluded a 14-4 run to start the game. The Hoosiers finally woke up. Race Thompson with the steal and the slam to tie the game at 20. Thompson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Later,IU in transition again when Bates drills the transition three. Hoosiers led 26-22 at the break.

Second half was all Indiana...Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated inside. He led everybody with 14.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
Chromebooks in their storage unit
Thousands of JCPS Chromebooks missing

Latest News

UofL sophomore Matt Cross
Cross Three Lifts Cards to Road Win in ACC Opener
UK volleyball
Defending National Champion Kentucky Stunned by Illinois
#5 UofL volleyball celebrates 3-2 win over #8 UK
UofL Volleyball Advances to the Sweet 16
St. X holds up 6A trophy after upsetting Male
St. X Stuns Male to Win 6A State Championship