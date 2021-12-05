The IU Bench Leads Hoosiers to Victory in Big Ten Opener

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana’s starters came out flat, but thanks to 13 points by Tamar Bates off the bench, the Hoosiers knocked off Nebraska to open Big Ten play 68-55 in Bloomington. “We missed some good shots. We had good looks early, but they built a 10 point lead at one time, so I had to change it up. Went to the bench, and our bench was fantastic,’ said Indiana head coach, Mike Woodson.

The Cornhuskers came out blazing. Keisei Tominaga’s jumper concluded a 14-4 run to start the game. The Hoosiers finally woke up. Race Thompson with the steal and the slam to tie the game at 20. Thompson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Later,IU in transition again when Bates drills the transition three. Hoosiers led 26-22 at the break.

Second half was all Indiana...Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated inside. He led everybody with 14.

