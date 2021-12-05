Support Local Businesses
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location

Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as their child is the first born in the new hospital.(IU Health)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with new parents Naomi and Miguel Ramirez, as their child is the first born in the new hospital.

The parents’ child Nahla was welcomed into the world shortly after 11 a.m. at the new location, according to a release. The hospital said the mother and her baby are doing well.

Early on Sunday, IU Health moved patients from the old location on West Second Street to the new location on East Discovery Parkway.

“We are excited to welcome the first newborn that was delivered at the new IU Health Bloomington,” IU Health South Central Region President Brian Shockney said. “It was an exciting time and I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with the newborn and her parents. I wish them all the best!”

The special occasion was marked with a personal letter and gift to the parents.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

