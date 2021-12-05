LMDC, FOP officials give differing responses to string of inmate deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers said the three inmate deaths this week paint a grim reality of what exactly is happening inside of the jail.

“While it is sad and it’s tragic, no one who works there is surprised by the things that are happening,” Sgt. Daniel Johnson, president of LMDC’s FOP Lodge 77, said.

Johnson is also a corrections officer. For months, he’s been speaking out about staffing shortages and equipment concerns that he said is putting everyone within LMDC at risk.

“My question is how many more people have to lose their life before something more substantial is done,” Johnson said.

While the FOP said staffing shortages are behind this past week’s deaths, LMDC administration said that’s not the case.

“More people are coming to us with heart disease, with kidney disease, with lung disease, with chronic conditions,” Steve Durham LMDC Assistant Director said

Durham added the pandemic has led to an increase in health-deficient inmates, and that staffing shortages have no impact on the level of care given to each prisoner when needed.

“Upon entry, the medical staff is assessing the healthcare needs of the individuals and not just the physical needs, but also the mental health needs,” Durham said.

While both groups have varying opinions on why those deaths occurred, they both said one death at LMDC is one too many.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.