Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMDC, FOP officials give differing responses to string of inmate deaths

LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers said the three inmate deaths this week paint a grim reality of what exactly is happening inside of the jail.

“While it is sad and it’s tragic, no one who works there is surprised by the things that are happening,” Sgt. Daniel Johnson, president of LMDC’s FOP Lodge 77, said.

Johnson is also a corrections officer. For months, he’s been speaking out about staffing shortages and equipment concerns that he said is putting everyone within LMDC at risk.

“My question is how many more people have to lose their life before something more substantial is done,” Johnson said.

While the FOP said staffing shortages are behind this past week’s deaths, LMDC administration said that’s not the case.

“More people are coming to us with heart disease, with kidney disease, with lung disease, with chronic conditions,” Steve Durham LMDC Assistant Director said

Durham added the pandemic has led to an increase in health-deficient inmates, and that staffing shortages have no impact on the level of care given to each prisoner when needed.

“Upon entry, the medical staff is assessing the healthcare needs of the individuals and not just the physical needs, but also the mental health needs,” Durham said.

While both groups have varying opinions on why those deaths occurred, they both said one death at LMDC is one too many.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown

Latest News

Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location
City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”
City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”
The Associated Press
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
Lexington's Fraternal Order of Firefighters held their Chili Cook-Off and Chuck Williams Auction.
Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters holds chili cookoff, auction for holiday toy drive