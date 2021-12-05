Support Local Businesses
St. X Stuns Male to Win 6A State Championship

St. X holds up 6A trophy after upsetting Male
St. X holds up 6A trophy after upsetting Male(Jeff Ringrose)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Sivori accounted for four total touchdowns as second ranked St. X shocked #1 Male in the 6A state championship game.

The Tigers avenged a 28-21 loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season. St. X’s only loss on the season. The loss was the first for Male this season, but their third consecutive loss in the state championship game since winning the title in 2018. It’s St. X’s first state championship since 2009.

Male got things started with a bang. First quarter, quarterback, Nic Schutte goes up top to Vinny Anthony for an 88 yards touchdown, but the PAT failed. It’s 6-0 Dogs. The Tigers answer. Sivori up the middle from the two yard line. They make their PAT...7-6 X.

Back comes Male, Schutte rolls right and finds a wide open Noah Thomas for the tourchdown. Male led 13-7 at the half.

Male clinging to a 13-10 lead in the third quarter when X regains the lead. Sivori to the air this time to Michael Duddy for the 26 yard score. 17-13 Tigers. After the teams exchanged touchdowns, Male getting a two point conversion, St. X goes for the knockout blow. Sivori to Mekhi Smith who makes the one handed grab and takes it 45 yards for the touchdown. St. X wins the state title for the first time under head coach, Kevin Wallace. “I wanted to see if I could be part of a team that won the state championship at the top level. This is why I came here. It’s why I came here. What I didn’t realize is the quality people I was going to get to coach,” said Wallace.

