59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified

Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 59-year-old Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate who died in custody last week has been identified.

Kenneth Hall was being held in the jail after being arrested for not registering as a sex offender. His name was released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after he died on Nov. 29.

Hall was found unresponsive in an LMDC housing unit around 4:20 p.m., according to LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham. After jail workers tried to revive him, he was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died around 5 p.m.

Rickitta Smith, 34, and another 48-year-old woman died last week in LMDC custody as well.

LMDC’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 President Sgt. Daniel Johnson said the deaths point out the challenges that the jail is facing, especially in regard to staffing and equipment shortages.

