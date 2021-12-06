Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies moped rider killed in crash on Preston Highway

By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 35-year-old man who was killed in a double hit-and-run crash on the 6100 block of Preston Highway Sunday night.

David Scott Schweiss was driving his moped northbound on Preston Highway around 7:30p.m., when another driver headed southbound made a left turn in front of him, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Schweiss struck the right side of the passenger vehicle, and the driver fled the scene, Mitchell said.

Soon after, another northbound driver hit Schweiss and fled the scene.

LMPD officers pronounced Schweiss dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

