FORECAST: Cold, in the 20s tonight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold overnight
  • Scattered snow showers early Wednesday
  • 60s later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight as wind speeds come down. Tuesday morning will be a cold start in the 20s, so find your winter coat again!

A few peeks of sun Tuesday morning will be eclipsed by widespread cloud cover by the afternoon. Highs will only reach into the 30s during the day with mainly dry weather expected.

Snow showers will break out Tuesday night primarily north of I-64.

Snowfall accumulations Wednesday morning will be a dusting to a few tenths of an inch, again mainly north of I-64. Road impacts will be low, but we’ll need to watch bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers will depart by sunrise Wednesday morning, leaving us with a drier weather and some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 40s during the day, quickly melting any light snow accumulations.

Behind the Wednesday system will be a push of much warmer air that will bump temperatures into the 60s for the end of the week. For the winter weather lovers, don’t worry, it doesn’t last long. Another front late Friday brings storms followed by cooler air over the weekend.

