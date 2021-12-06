Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Morning rain gives way to chilly, windy afternoon

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG WIND: Gusts between 25 to 35 MPH are possible today
  • FALLING TEMPS: Temps fall into the 30s this afternoon behind the front; wind chills in the upper 20s/low 30s
  • WINTRY WEATHER: Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; impacts look minimal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves out of the region this morning as the cold front moves through. Clouds clear for the afternoon as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s. It will be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH.

Tonight features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. The wind will relax as the night wears on.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and chilly with highs only in the 30s as we await our next system. A system moves through the region tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, bringing light snow into the forecast. The warm ground will help to limit impacts.

Clouds clear on Wednesday as temperatures do their best to climb into the 40s. The end of the week looks warmer with rain chances returning to the forecast late Thursday through Saturday.

