FORECAST: Windy, cold afternoon; light snow possible Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

STRONG WIND: Gusts between 25 to 35 MPH are possible today

FALLING TEMPS: Temps fall into the 30s this afternoon behind the front; wind chills in the upper 20s/low 30s

WINTRY WEATHER: Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; impacts look minimal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds clear into the afternoon as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s. Wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH remain possible through the rest of the day; these gusty winds will make it feel like the upper 20s at times this afternoon.

Tonight features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. The wind will relax as the night wears on.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. Temperatures only rise into the 30s Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers are possible tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The warm ground will help to limit impacts. The best potential for snow will be in areas north of I-64 and east of I-65.

Clouds clear on Wednesday as temperatures do their best to climb into the 40s. The end of the week looks warmer with rain chances returning to the forecast late Thursday through Saturday.

