Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Windy, cold afternoon; light snow possible Wednesday morning

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG WIND: Gusts between 25 to 35 MPH are possible today
  • FALLING TEMPS: Temps fall into the 30s this afternoon behind the front; wind chills in the upper 20s/low 30s
  • WINTRY WEATHER: Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; impacts look minimal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds clear into the afternoon as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s. Wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH remain possible through the rest of the day; these gusty winds will make it feel like the upper 20s at times this afternoon.

Tonight features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. The wind will relax as the night wears on.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. Temperatures only rise into the 30s Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers are possible tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The warm ground will help to limit impacts. The best potential for snow will be in areas north of I-64 and east of I-65.

Clouds clear on Wednesday as temperatures do their best to climb into the 40s. The end of the week looks warmer with rain chances returning to the forecast late Thursday through Saturday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Dec. 6, 2021

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Officers were called to a shooting reported in the 1600 block of Moore Court around 2:15 a.m.,...
2 people hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Algonquin
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Dec. 6, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/3