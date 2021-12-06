Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winner of Kentucky Derby 147, Medina Spirit, is dead after collapsing Monday morning.

The horse suffered a heart attack and “died immediately” on the main track after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to a California Racing Board spokesperson. Trainer Bob Baffert also confirmed the colt’s death in a statement through his lawyer.

Medina Spirit was owned by Amr Zedan of Zedan Racing Stables.

(Story continues below photo)

Medina Spirit
Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)

“My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit. Our most sincere condolences go out to Mr. Amr Zedan and the entire Zedan Racing Stables family. They are in our thoughts and prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

The horse’s body will be necropsied and toxicology tests will be performed, according to the California Racing Board.

“The 3-year-old colt Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, was just completing a workout on the main track at Santa Anita this morning (December 6) when he collapsed near the finish line,” the statement from the California Racing Board said. “He died immediately. This is termed a sudden death. All horses that die within facilities regulated by the California Horse Racing Board undergo postmortem (necropsy) examination at a California Animal Health and Food Safety diagnostic laboratory under the auspices of the University of California, Davis. Cause of death cannot be determined until the necropsy and toxicology tests have been completed.”

Darren Rogers issued a statement on Medina Spirit’s death on behalf of Churchill Downs. It said, “Churchill Downs mourns the tragic loss of Medina Spirit and extends our deepest condolences to his fans and all who loved this horse.”

Baffert and Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old thoroughbred, sparked controversy after the horse failed a post-race drug test after winning the Derby. A banned race-day substance, betamethasone, was discovered in the horse’s system; subsequently, in June 2021, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

(Story continues below photo)

Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.(John P. Wise)

The trainer has contended Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; the use of the drug as an ointment, according to his lawyers, does not violate the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules. Rather, betamethasone as an injection is against KHRC regulations.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified

Latest News

Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 14 recap
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk...
Inside the Cards, Dec. 4 2021
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
The IU Bench Leads Hoosiers to Victory in Big Ten Opener
UofL sophomore Matt Cross
Cross Three Lifts Cards to Road Win in ACC Opener