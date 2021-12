Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winner of Kentucky Derby 147, Medina Spirit, is dead after collapsing Monday morning.

The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, the California Horse Racing Board’s Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea confirmed to Ray Paulick.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

