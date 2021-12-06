Moped rider killed in crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that ended with a moped rider dead.

It happened on Preston Highway near Bennet Lane. LMPD said the moped rider was northbound when another vehicle pulled out in front of them.

The rider was thrown from the bike.

A second vehicle heading south then hit the rider.

He died from his injuries.

Neither vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene according to LMPD.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

