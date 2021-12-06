Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Moped rider killed in crash on Preston Highway

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance(KTTC)
By Brett Martin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that ended with a moped rider dead.

It happened on Preston Highway near Bennet Lane. LMPD said the moped rider was northbound when another vehicle pulled out in front of them.

The rider was thrown from the bike.

A second vehicle heading south then hit the rider.

He died from his injuries.

Neither vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene according to LMPD.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Rickitta Smith was a 34-year-old woman and had been booked into LMDC on Dec. 1. She died after...
LMDC inmate dies in custody; 2nd inmate death in five days
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections
LMDC inmate dies while in custody; third death this week

Latest News

LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
LMDC, FOP officials give differing responses to string of inmate deaths
Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location
City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”
City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week”
The Associated Press
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital