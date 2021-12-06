Support Local Businesses
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog

An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian, Marshall, was attacked and killed in Myrtle Beach
By Jennifer Roberts and Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been arrested and warrants have been taken out on another in connection to a deadly dog attack in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News first brought viewers this story last week, after Diana and Norman Augustine said their dog Marshall was attacked and killed by a larger dog on Nov. 21 along 73rd Avenue North.

Norman Augustine said that three women immediately left with the dog and didn’t express any remorse.

After WMBF News first reported the attack, another person with a similar experience contacted the Augustines and then the Augustines brought the information to the police department.

According to an incident report, a 55-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area of 73rd Avenue North when another dog attacked her and her dog from behind.

“The two dogs began fighting and in the process knocked the victim to the ground,” according to the incident report.

A witness helped to separate the two dogs and the victim’s dog was taken to the hospital, but that dog died as well, police said.

After receiving information on the second incident, police were able to locate the dog and identified the owner as 36-year-old Danielle Chappell.

Chappell is charged with owning or harboring a vicious, dangerous or wild animal and nuisance animals.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Chappell was not home at the time of the incidents and the dog was being taken care of by someone else.

Police identified the dog walker as Viola Metza of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrests warrants have been issued for Metza since she has returned home to Minneapolis.

Authorities said the dog will also be boarded until the court determines the best course of action.

WMBF News will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

