Confirmed tornado causes serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools canceled in-person learning Monday because of storms overnight.

The National Weather Service Louisville said a preliminary storm survey report said an EFI tornado with peak winds of 95 miles per hours touched down early Monday morning.

Preliminary storm survey report...EF1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph in Stamping Ground, KY, earlier this morning. Survey continues. — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 6, 2021

The area around Parker’s Mobile Home Park near Main Street saw a lot of damage, but the Scott County Judge Executive Office said no serious injuries were reported.

Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation and overturning others. Several power lines were knocked down.

Emergency management crews were out directing traffic as they shut down roads near most of the damage. Dozens of homes are still without power.

Jessie Zagaruyka heard the storm morning. She said it was so loud it frightened her whole family.

“It sounded like something slammed into our house, like a brick wall and it was going to come through the room,” Zagaruyka said. “I ran through the house, got my kids, and my dog. I saw the power lines just spewing electric and exploding. It was very scary.”

Electricians are in the area working on the power lines. We’re hearing it may be hours or even days before power is restored.

Now that the rain has stopped, emergency management officials are worried about flooding. They’re telling people to avoid roads with high water.

The Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department is open as a temporary shelter for those who need it. It’s located at the corner of Burch and Main Streets.

. @NWS says EF1 tornado hit Parker’s mobile home park in Stamping Ground with 95 mph winds. I asked why no warning? They’re looking into this. Expect to have an update in a month. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/fzdFGr5YPn — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 6, 2021

