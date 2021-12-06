Support Local Businesses
UPS Centennial Hub employees work through ‘Superbowl’ of delivery season

Packages at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Packages at UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether it’s gifts and orders for clients, family, or friends, the UPS ground hub is always prepared to deliver packages to the front door.

In a single day, more than 150,000 packages will pass through the conveyer belt at the UPS Centennial Hub, according to manager Kyle Marquess.

“Every package matters,” Marquess said. “Behind every package is a person, whether handling it or receiving it. Every package matters and it’s about delivering what matters.”

It’s a never-ending parade of packages to pre-loaders like Ben Schreck.

“It starts, you know, coming off the airplanes onto our line, then we take it from the line and get it on the truck,” Schreck said. “Those trucks have from 160 to 300 stops on their day. The drivers — they’re the real heroes.”

Schreck said it’s fast-paced and the busiest on Wednesdays.

“I feel like I get paid to work out, basically,” Schreck said.

More than 300 employees worked on Monday sorting boxes, packages, and everything else from the conveyer belt before loading them onto delivery trucks.

Zach Hockenbury has been sorting at the facility for three years.

“It’s a good feeling to know we can get these packages out to loving families,” Hockenbury said.

Marquess said his team is in the second quarter of their Superbowl and they need more players.

“Drivers, helpers going out and delivering throughout the day,” Marquess said. “Or personal vehicle drivers delivering out your own car or truck.”

During COVID, e-commerce exploded. Being a part of the chain of needs and wants, according to Schreck, is exhausting and nonstop, but rewarding.

“Growing up, I didn’t think I’d be loading boxes on a truck,” Schreck said. “But it’s a lot more than that. You’re a lot of times getting important packages, critical medical devices.”

Although more than 150,000 boxes will make their way through the hands of Monday’s team, the peak is not expected to slow down anytime soon. About 320 employees are working at the UPS Centennial Hub at about an 80-person increase than what is usually staffed. 

Marquess said majority of the seasonal jobs turn into permanent positions that lead to careers.

