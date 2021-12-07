Support Local Businesses
3 men in critical condition after shooting in Newburg

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt and Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are in critical condition after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday night, according to police.

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found three men who had been shot at the location. They were all rushed to the hospital where they are currently listed in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

