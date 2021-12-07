Support Local Businesses
Car stolen near UofL with 6-year-old inside found, child safe

Louisville Metro police have located a missing child who was inside a car that was stolen near...
Louisville Metro police have located a missing child who was inside a car that was stolen near the University of Louisville on Monday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have located a missing child who was inside a car that was stolen near the University of Louisville on Monday.

Police said the car and the boy were found safely after being reported missing around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Cardinal Boulevard.

LMPD Major Emily McKinley said parents were able to give police the details of the vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was pinged, and police were able to pinpoint its location within minutes.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on the 2500 block of Millers Lane.

The 6-year-old boy was found unharmed inside the car and was reunited with his parents.

“This is a tremendous effort by all of our officers,” McKinley said. “The teamwork that went into locating this vehicle and getting the boy (home) safely.”

LMPD units are investigating the area of recovery.

Police said there are currently no suspects.

