Charles Booker calls on Mayor Fischer to take action following LMDC inmate deaths

Together, they urge Fischer and others in office to take immediate action to ensure that events like this do not reoccur(WYMT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the course of one week, three Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmates have died while in custody.

In response to the string of deaths, Former Kentucky State Representative and candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker is calling on local leaders to act following “what appears to be a harrowing trend of death in government custody.”

Booker posted a letter to Louisville mayor Greg Fischer on Twitter announcing his union with the American Civil Liberties Union, Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, The Bail Project, and other community partners.

Together, they urge Fischer and others in office to take immediate action to ensure that events like this do not reoccur.

Booker emphasized that 74 percent of people incarcerated are there because they cannot afford bail, contributing to the overcrowded and inhumane conditions at LMDC.

“Our community is in a crisis where poverty is a death sentence and ‘justice’ is only achieved for the wealthy few,” Booker wrote.

Booker also called for a full and thorough investigation into LMDC policies and procedures at the facility “including consistent and transparent reporting to the public.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

