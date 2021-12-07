Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots hitting the Highlands
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Call them cocktails for a cause!
The fourth annual Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will have patrons feeling jolly and bright on Dec. 11 in the Highlands.
With the purchase of a bar crawl ticket and a toy donation, guests will get access to drinks specials at some of the most popular bars along Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and nearby. Participating bars include:
- Flanagan’s Ale House
- Baxter’s 942
- Big Bar
- Chill Bar
- Highlands Tap Room
- Nirvana
- Nowhere Bar
- O’Shea’s Irish Pub
- Wick’s Pizza Parlor
Drink specials differ at each location.
Check in starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at Flanagan’s Ale House. All bar crawl drink specials run between 4 and 10 p.m., with an afterparty starting at 10 p.m. at Nowhere Bar.
