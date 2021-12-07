Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots hitting the Highlands

A Christmas bar crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will hit the Highlands on Dec. 11.
A Christmas bar crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will hit the Highlands on Dec. 11.(Crawl with Us)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Call them cocktails for a cause!

The fourth annual Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will have patrons feeling jolly and bright on Dec. 11 in the Highlands.

With the purchase of a bar crawl ticket and a toy donation, guests will get access to drinks specials at some of the most popular bars along Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and nearby. Participating bars include:

  • Flanagan’s Ale House
  • Baxter’s 942
  • Big Bar
  • Chill Bar
  • Highlands Tap Room
  • Nirvana
  • Nowhere Bar
  • O’Shea’s Irish Pub
  • Wick’s Pizza Parlor

Drink specials differ at each location.

Check in starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at Flanagan’s Ale House. All bar crawl drink specials run between 4 and 10 p.m., with an afterparty starting at 10 p.m. at Nowhere Bar.

For more event information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County

Latest News

UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra
No actions taken by UofL amid rumors of potential split with AD Vince Tyra
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
According to Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and...
Louisville area health leaders bracing for omicron variant
GEDDI celebrates one year anniversary
GEDDI celebrates their one-year anniversary