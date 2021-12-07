Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots hitting the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Call them cocktails for a cause!

The fourth annual Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will have patrons feeling jolly and bright on Dec. 11 in the Highlands.

With the purchase of a bar crawl ticket and a toy donation, guests will get access to drinks specials at some of the most popular bars along Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and nearby. Participating bars include:

Flanagan’s Ale House

Baxter’s 942

Big Bar

Chill Bar

Highlands Tap Room

Nirvana

Nowhere Bar

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

Wick’s Pizza Parlor

Drink specials differ at each location.

Check in starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at Flanagan’s Ale House. All bar crawl drink specials run between 4 and 10 p.m., with an afterparty starting at 10 p.m. at Nowhere Bar.

For more event information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.