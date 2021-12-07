Support Local Businesses
Donate to help make a child’s Christmas during the Angel-a-Thon

This year’s Angel-A-Thon will be held on Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
This year's Angel-A-Thon will be held on Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What must Christmas be like for children with no gifts under the tree? Hopefully, with your help, not a single child in WAVE Country will find out.

Each year, WAVE 3 News partners with Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year’s Angel-A-Thon will be held on Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Salvation Army volunteers will accept monetary donations over the phone.

The money raised will allow Salvation Army to purchase toys, clothes and other items for children whose “angels” were not adopted at area malls.

This year, approximately 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, many of which are still in need of help. There are 1,000 angels still in need.

The goal for the Angel-a-Thon is to raise $100,000.

To donate call (502)-571-3333 or donations can be made online at salvationarmylouisville.org.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

