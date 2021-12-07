Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly day; scattered snow shower overnight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SNOW: Few snow flurries this afternoon; scattered snow showers overnight with a light coating possible
  • RAIN: Returns by Thursday night into Friday; thunderstorms Friday night/Saturday morning
  • FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday night with the heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day; a few flurries may fly at times this afternoon. Highs today will only climb into the 30s.

Scattered snow showers move through the region tonight into early tomorrow morning. While only a dusting at best is expected in most locations, a few slick spots could be seen, especially on overpasses and bridges. Lows tonight slide into the 20s.

Snow showers move out before sunrise Wednesday morning. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds roll back into the region Wednesday night. Despite the clouds, lows will return to the 20s once again.

Thursday features mostly quiet and warmer weather. Showers are possible Thursday night into Friday, with a much better chance for thunderstorms Friday night.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Dec. 7, 2021

Most Read

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Dec. 7, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/7
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4