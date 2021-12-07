FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly day; scattered snow shower overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

SNOW: Few snow flurries this afternoon; scattered snow showers overnight with a light coating possible

RAIN: Returns by Thursday night into Friday; thunderstorms Friday night/Saturday morning

FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday night with the heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day; a few flurries may fly at times this afternoon. Highs today will only climb into the 30s.

Scattered snow showers move through the region tonight into early tomorrow morning. While only a dusting at best is expected in most locations, a few slick spots could be seen, especially on overpasses and bridges. Lows tonight slide into the 20s.

Snow showers move out before sunrise Wednesday morning. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds roll back into the region Wednesday night. Despite the clouds, lows will return to the 20s once again.

Thursday features mostly quiet and warmer weather. Showers are possible Thursday night into Friday, with a much better chance for thunderstorms Friday night.

