Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold day with a few flurries; snow showers late tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SNOW: Few minor snow flurries later today; scattered snow showers overnight with a light coating possible
  • RAIN: Drops, not flakes, return by Thursday and certainly Friday night/Saturday AM with thunderstorms
  • FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday night with the heavy rain; we’ll watch it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day ahead with cloudy skies holding tough. As moisture tries to increase, a few flurries may fly through the sky from time to time; no issues with those.

Flurries will pick up later in the evening to scattered snow showers. A light coating is still possible along with a few slick spots so use caution traveling overnight into early Wednesday.

Snow showers will depart by sunrise Wednesday morning, leaving us with a drier weather and some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 40s during the day, quickly melting any light snow accumulations.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the 20s.

Quiet weather is in store for early Thursday with a few showers possible later in the day. A strong storm system will increase the warmth and rain/thunderstorms chances by Friday PM; more on that as we get closer.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update

Most Read

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
3 men in critical condition after shooting in Newburg
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/3