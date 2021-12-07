FORECAST: Cold day with a few flurries; snow showers late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

SNOW: Few minor snow flurries later today; scattered snow showers overnight with a light coating possible

RAIN: Drops, not flakes, return by Thursday and certainly Friday night/Saturday AM with thunderstorms

FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday night with the heavy rain; we’ll watch it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day ahead with cloudy skies holding tough. As moisture tries to increase, a few flurries may fly through the sky from time to time; no issues with those.

Flurries will pick up later in the evening to scattered snow showers. A light coating is still possible along with a few slick spots so use caution traveling overnight into early Wednesday.

Snow showers will depart by sunrise Wednesday morning, leaving us with a drier weather and some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 40s during the day, quickly melting any light snow accumulations.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the 20s.

Quiet weather is in store for early Thursday with a few showers possible later in the day. A strong storm system will increase the warmth and rain/thunderstorms chances by Friday PM; more on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.