FORECAST: Snow showers for some overnight - isolated slick spots

Snow
Snow(WOIO-19)
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow showers mainly north of I-64
  • Warming 60s Thursday, lower 70s Friday
  • Strong to severe storms possible late Friday/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light snow showers moves through WAVE Country overnight, targeting areas north of I-64 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Snow accumulations will be a dusting to a few tenths of an inch north of Louisville. Most in Kentucky won’t see snow thanks to drier air in place.

While a few slick spots can’t be ruled out north of the I-64 corridor Wednesday morning, any very light snow accumulation melts by afternoon as sunshine and temperatures in the 40s return.

Clouds will move back in Wednesday night, keeping temperatures a couple degrees warmer than the previous night.

Widespread 20s and lower 30s will be with us Thursday morning. Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with an increasing rain shower chance as we head toward evening. High temperatures will surge into the 50s during the afternoon.

By Friday we’re headed into the warm sector. Highs will reach near 70 degrees (close to record highs). A strong wind field in place and an approaching cold front will cause concern for strong/severe storm potential Friday night. Stay Tuned!

