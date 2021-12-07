Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Four Roses Distillery opens new visitor center in Anderson County

Four Roses Visitor Center
Four Roses Visitor Center
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear joined Four Roses officials to open their new visitor center in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday.

The expanded center comes as the company works to accommodate growing interest in the bourbon industry.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the state of the bourbon industry is getting stronger and stronger,” Gov. Beshear said.

(Story continues below tweet.)

Gov. Beshear called the visitor center’s opening further proof of economic growth within the commonwealth.

“Five years ago you could’ve never imagined this… With the law changes and then the vision that the distilleries have, you can now sit and enjoy a cocktail,” said Eric Gregory, the Kentucky Distillers Association president.

The facility holds four tasting rooms and a full bar, which Master Distiller Brent Elliott said is important for meeting increased tourist interest and demand.

“We felt we needed to showcase what’s unique about Four Roses, hostess and more special ways and that’s exactly what we’ve done here,” Elliott said.

Another key feature in the expanded center is their archive collection named in honor of the late Al Young.

Elliott said the room reflects his passion for the history of Four Roses.

“It has a lot of the old bottles and memorabilia that he spent such time and effort to collect,” Elliott said.

Young spent more than five decades at Four Roses as a historian, brand ambassador and more.

“His work in helping to tell the story of Four Roses will be on display for many years to come,” Four Roses COO Ryan Ashley said.

Four Roses President Mark Ashida noted the distillery has seen a 40% increase in visitors in the past five years.

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Monday night, December 6, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Monday night, December 6, 2021
MetroSafe said calls reporting the shooting in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road came in at...
3 men critically injured in Newburg shooting
WAVE 3 News - Monday evening, December 6, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Monday evening, December 6, 2021
The northern Kentucky republican included the caption to the tweet that said, “Santa, please...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, reportedly collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park in...
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park