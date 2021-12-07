GEDDI celebrates their one-year anniversary

Support Local Businesses
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative celebrated their first anniversary with a celebratory breakfast and annual meeting on Tuesday.

The nonprofit was created last year with the goal to make a positive impact on Black business development, according to the press release.

Since 2020, GEDDI has strived to close the racial wealth gap and transform the outcomes for the black community through economic empowerment by providing resources, access, and tools to black-owned businesses.

WAVE 3 News reporter and anchor Dawne Gee emceed the celebratory event at Churchill Downs.

To donate to or get connected with GEDDI, click here.

