Gov. Beshear reports 2,728 new COVID cases, 59 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,728 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 802,417 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.17% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 634 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 59 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 11,348.

There are currently 1,109 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 305 in the ICU and 174 on a ventilator.

