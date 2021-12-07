Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after a multi-state pursuit in Louisville ending in Floyd County, Indiana on Saturday.

Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers were in the 4800 block of Bold Court when they noticed a suspect wanted on multiple violent felony warrants, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police had been called to the area after reports of several individuals who had been firing shots.

Bibb was seen leaving his home and getting into a vehicle. Police attempted to stop the vehicle when the suspect drove off and went through several neighbors’ yards.

LMPD’s Criminal Interdiction Unit and Air Unit followed the vehicle as it went through several divisions and into southern Indiana.

The vehicle was stopped after stop sticks were deployed by Indiana law enforcement. Bibb left the vehicle and began fleeing on foot before breaking into a home in Georgetown, Indiana near the 9800 block of State Road 64.

Multiple LMPD units went after Bibb as he busted through the front door of the house. According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowners were inside at the time of the incident and were unaware as to what was going on.

Bibb was apprehended and identified through a Kentucky ID card that was found within the vehicle.

Police also found two handguns in Bibb’s possession as well as 6 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana.

Bibb has been booked in Floyd County Jail. On Tuesday, a judge set Bibb’s bond at $100,000.

