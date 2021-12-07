Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man gifted new wheelchair after his was destroyed in hit-and-run

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man narrowly escaped a hit-and-run with his life but lost his wheelchair. He was struggling to get by on crutches until a business gifted him a new wheelchair.

Police say Jose Guzman is lucky to be alive after a hit-and-run crash in which a truck slammed into the back of his wheelchair. The wheelchair’s rear wheels were sheared off. The suspect took off and was never caught.

The owners of Diversified Wholesale Group recently got a motorized wheelchair and wanted to help someone in need this holiday season.

“One of the officers told us about the situation, so we wanted to go ahead and donate this and help him out, especially with the holiday season, and bring some cheer,” said Michael Rush, co-owner of the business.

Since the crash, Guzman has been using crutches to get around. He can walk with their support, but he gets tired easily. With his new wheelchair, he’ll be able to get around easier.

“The wheelchair is going to allow him to be able to go to the store, go to the doctor’s and do a lot more than he can with just the crutches,” said a translator for Guzman.

The translator says Guzman’s last wheelchair cost $3,500, so he’s grateful to receive one for free.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
3 men in critical condition after shooting in Newburg
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Our first light snow of the season is possible tonight into tomorrow morning.
FORECAST: Cold day with a few flurries; snow showers late tonight
WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/7 4AM Update
Police say the man is lucky to be alive after the crash that sheared the rear wheels off his...
Hit-and-run survivor gifted new wheelchair after his was destroyed