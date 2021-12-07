Support Local Businesses
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man who died after he was shot along with two others in the Newburg neighborhood Monday night has been released.

Eric Wise, 47, of Louisville, died at University Hospital from a gunshot wound approximately 40 minutes after the shooting. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Dispatchers said calls came in at 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting. When Louisville Metro police officers arrived they found three men wounded. All were rushed to University Hospital. At last report, the survivors were in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

